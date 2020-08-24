PML-N hits out at PTI’s two-year rule Shehbaz says people have had enough of Naya Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition hit hard at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government over its “incompetence.” Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government’s borrowings during its first two years were more than the three tenures of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif combined.

“Medicines and CT scans for cancer and hepatitis patients were free in Punjab during our government’s tenure but not only they [the PTI government] stopped it but also increased prices of medicines,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday along with other PML-N leaders for presenting a white paper titled “Destruction of National Power” on the PTI government’s two-year rule.

Shehbaz said that his party is all for accountability but ‘witch-hunting’ in the name of accountability is not acceptable, alleging that connivance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the government is only targeting the opposition leaders.

He said despite having all the support, the ‘selected’ government’s performance had been “miserable in these two years”. “People have had enough of Naya Pakistan,” he added.PML-N president slammed the government for its treatment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that many absurd statements from the federal ministers not only caused confusion but apparently deteriorated relations with China which is Pakistan most dependable friend and partner.

“They [PTI government] basically ridiculed it [CPEC]. The allegations [made by the federal ministers] were absurd. They even said this during the National Assembly sessions.”

He criticised the statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, saying that such statements were not expected from such an experienced statesman. “It was extremely inappropriate [what Shah Mehmood Qureshi said]. Our relationship with a brotherly country soared because of it.” The opposition leader also said that corruption not even worth a penny has been proven against him of any leader of his party.