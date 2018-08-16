PML-N has rendered sacrifices for the country: Nawaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI : Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail after being convicted in Avenfield reference, said that the PML-N has rendered sacrifices for the country.

A PML-N delegation including Musadiq Malik, Marriyum Auragzeb, Chaudhry Tanveer, Pervaiz Rasheed, Maiza Hameed met the ex-PM at Adiala Jail.

Party’s Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah, MNA Kheial Das Kohistani and Khalid Sheikh also met Nawaz Sharif at Adiala jail and briefed him about current political situation of the province.

Kheial Das said that the PML-N supremo had sent greetings to the people of Sindh from jail and directed to spread the message of sanctity of vote across the province.

He said that Nawaz Sharif accepted imprisonment for the sake of country and nation but said the imprisonment cannot become hurdle.

