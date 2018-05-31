PML-N govt’s term expires tonight

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The federal government will complete its constitutionally mandated five year term midnight today, thus becoming second democratically elected government in the country’s seventy year history to achieve a major milestone, which according to political observers angered well for democracy.

The National Assembly will hold its final sitting at the parliament house today with members from both opposition and treasury benches likely to give their farewell speech.

During its five year tenure, the lower assembly passed a series of very important legislation including anti honour and anti rape as well as Acid and Burn Crime act.

Most recently, it passed with two thirds majority the historic 31st Constitution Amendment paving the way for merger of FATA with tribal areas.

During the last few days, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed three news conferences highlighting the performance of the government in economic, energy and oil and gas sectors. Foreign Minister Khurram Dastagir will also address a news conference at the foreign office today to articulate the successes achieved by the incumbent government on the foreign policy front.

It merits mentioning here that when the present government took power, it was faced with serious challenges on the economic, energy and security fronts. Political pundits give credit to the present government for initiating decisive action against the terrorists following the attack on APS after developing consensus amongst the political parties which led to improvement of overall security situation across the country including Karachi and Balochistan.

Reforms in the energy sector also significantly reduced power outages but issues such as circular debt and line losses still pose a major challenge. Whilst on the economic front, the government has to its credit certain achievements such as increasing the growth rate but the current account deficit and stagnant exports are still matters that need to be fixed and to be a challenge for the next government.