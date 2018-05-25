PML-N govt work tirelessly for public welfare: Shahbaz

PA Speaker, assembly members call on CM

Staff Reporter

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, members of national and provincial assemblies, party ticket-holders and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N called on President PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday and reposed their full confidence in his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the PML-N government had worked tirelessly for the public welfare and prosperity. It had introduced mega projects for composite development of urban and rural areas in the province. He said that performance of the PML-N government has also been acknowledged by the UNDP and thanked Almighty Allah for it.

He said that the Punjab government had introduced wonderful development schemes in health, education, infrastructure development and other sectors. Credit also goes to the Punjab government for ensuring timely completion of development schemes along with saving of more than Rs 682 billion. If an opportunity is accorded by Almighty Allah, many more public welfare projects will be introduced after the elections, he said.

Without caring for undue criticism by the opponents, the journey of development would continue as the opponents were fearful of the historic development agenda of the PML-N government and they had run out of steam. He said that conscious people of Pakistan have fully recognised that who has served them and they are firmly standing with the PML-N.

People will vote for the agenda of development and prosperity instead of giving any importance to agitation and sit-ins, he said. He said the people would be served with renewed energies if they showed their confidence in the PML-N again and added that joint efforts were needed to make the country great and strong.

Those who called on Shahbaz Sharif included Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Ghulam Dastagir Lak MPA, Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Raza Kotla, Chaudhry Mubashar, Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Awais Leghari, Barrister Rana Javed Iqbal and others. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah called on the party president and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

They discussed different matters of mutual interest including political situation in the country. Shah Muhammad briefed Shahbaz Sharif about organisational activities and party matters in Sindh province.

The PML-N chief said that energy crisis and terrorism had been overcome by the federal government. He said no other party could serve the country better than Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The UNDP has also certified the development in Punjab and admitted that the province was ahead of Sindh and other provinces in health and education sectors, he added.

“Years have passed but nobody has paid attention to improving the lot of landless farmers and my heart bleeds over the plight of Sindh province,” he added. Sindh would be made prosperous and developed province if an opportunity is accorded to the PML-N by Almighty Allah, he promised. Shah Muhammad said that people of Sindh wanted change for development and prosperity and they were looking towards Shahbaz Sharif for the purpose.