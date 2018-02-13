PML-N govt won hearts of people: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N won the hearts of people by fulfilling its promises made with them.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while meeting MNA Asadur Rehman MNA and MPA Abdul Rauf. The overcoming of the energy crisis was a historic achievement of the PML-N government, he said and added the Punjab government had introduced innovative development strategy in education, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors to help improve the quality of life of the people.

The Chief Minister reiterated that public welfare, development and prosperity were a vision of the government, adding that timely completion of development schemes was being ensured. He said the government was striving for equitable development of every city and town and best treatment facilities along with high-quality medicines were being provided to the people across the province.

The CM said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) was providing best treatment facilities of kidney and liver diseases to the patients across the country and most-modern medical equipment had been provided in different hospitals of the province. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that new standards of development will be established in Punjab and transparency is being ensured through monitoring of development projects at every level.

He said this while addressing a high-level meeting here on Monday in which progress on annual development programme and ongoing development schemes of different departments was reviewed. He said that no compromise would be made on the construction standards of development projects.

The Chief Minister issued directions for early completion of the projects and further said that construction of educational institutions should be completed as soon as possible and different projects relating to the sports should be completed in a transparent manner so that the youth could be provided best facilities for taking part in sports related activities. The meeting was told that first phase of construction of teaching hospitals in four districts was being completed while medical colleges were being set up in four districts in the second phase.

Shahbaz Sharif said, “Transparency in development projects is a hallmark of the Punjab government”. The provincial government has set up a worth-following example by saving billions of rupees in development schemes, he added. He said timely completion of public welfare schemes was being ensured and the government was pursuing the policy of ensuring composite development of all the areas.

For the first time in the history of the country, more budget has been allocated for southern Punjab as compared to its population ratio. CM issued directions that public welfare and fulfilment of the needs of the masses should be given priority while finalizing development schemes and transparent use of funds should be ensured, as well. No one will be allowed to waste the hard-earned money of the people and violators of the vision of maintaining transparency in development schemes would not be tolerated, he added.