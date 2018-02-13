PML-N govt won hearts of people by fulfilling promises made to them: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has won the hearts of the people by fulfilling its promises made with them. The overcoming of the energy crisis is a historic achievement of the PML-N led government.

Talking to the Parliamentarians including MNA Asad ur Rehman and MPA Abdul Rauf who called on him here on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has introduced innovative development strategy in education, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors to help improve the quality of life of the people. Meanwhile, people have equitable access to different treatment facilities in public sector hospitals.

The Chief Minister reiterated that public welfare, development and prosperity are a vision of the government adding that timely completion of development schemes is being ensured. On the other side, government is striving for equitable development of every city and town and best treatment facilities along with high-quality medicines are being provided to the people from across the province.

He said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) is providing best treatment facilities of kidney and liver diseases to the patients across the country and most-modern medical equipment has been provided in different hospitals of the province.

The government has also constructed thousands of kilometers long roads in different villages under Pakian Sarkan Sukhay Painday Project, he added.

The Chief Minister also took strict notice of a news-item regarding extracting bone marrow from girls in Hafizabad, ordered to investigate the matter and also sought a report from the DPO Hafizabad. The Chief Minister has directed that legal action should be initiated against the criminals involved in this incident and best treatment facilities should be provided to the affected girls. He has further said that strict legal action will be initiated against the elements doing such illegal act.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of 11 precious human lives in a road accident near Hyderabad, extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Orignally published by INP