PML-N govt strives for national development and prosperity of people: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that core agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N government is national development and prosperity of the people. I am grateful to all the colleagues who extended their support for progress and prosperity of the country, he added. He said that there is no example of record development projects initiated during the last five years by the PML-N government and added that he believes in composite development of every district and city of the province. The Chief Minister said that even the opponents admitted the utility of infrastructure development and innovative schemes initiated in the Punjab. He said that elements obstructing the national development process are not loyal to the nation. We have worked round-the-clock for public welfare and focal point of our politics is the development and prosperity of the masses, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the assembly belonging to different districts, here today. Those who called on the Chief Minister included Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Ch. Muhammad Arshad Jutt, former MNA Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahra and Chairman District Council Gujranwala Mazhar Qayyum Nahra.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of burning of a girl after rape in Chichawatni and directed to immediately arrest the criminals involved in this tragic incident. The Chief Minister has sought a report from IG Police and ordered to investigate the incident. He said that criminals will be arrested soon and the affected family will be provided justice at every cost. The Chief Minister also extended sympathy to the bereaved family.