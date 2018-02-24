PML-N govt has set records of transparency, service: Shahbaz

Ahsan calls on Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that present tenure of the PML-N government is filled with records of institutional transparency, public service and honesty.

He said this while talking to the parliamentarians belonging to different districts in a meeting here on Friday. He said that the promotion of transparency by the incumbent government had also been acknowledged at the global level.

“The PML-N government has taken effective measures for the eradication of corruption and this has been commended by international organizations as well,” he said.

The CM remarked that national resources had been honestly utilised for public welfare by considering them as a sacred trust in Punjab. “The Punjab government has set a new record by making a huge saving of Rs 682 billion in different projects and no such example is available in the 70 years history of the country,” he said.

He said the PML-N government was the most transparent in the national history and it had always done the politics of public service.

The CM said that a particular party tried to impede the journey of development in Punjab through sit-ins, lockdown and agitation, but done nothing for the public welfare in its province. That’s why the leaders of the party were unable to face the people in their province, he added. “The people are fed up with the elements involved in the politics of anarchy and chaos and those who are obstructing the process of national development,” he added.

In fact, the politics of allegations and falsehood had died down before records of public service, honesty and transparency, he said. He said that due to the politics of honesty and organizational transparency, the PML-N government was the most popular party in the masses.

He said that continued efforts of the PML-N would be fruitful and the people would reject the elements engaged in levelling baseless allegations in the next election. MNAs Nadeem Abbas Rabera and Raja Muhammad Javed Akhlas and Sardar Muhammad Jamal Leghari MPA were present in the meeting.

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including steps taken for eradication of terrorism, overall situation in the country and ongoing political issues came under discussion.

Both the leaders expressed their satisfaction over the positive steps taken for bringing about improvement in general situation of law and order in the province.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that it was the best time to maintain solidarity because the country would move forward with the power of unity. Terrorism, fanaticism and sectarianism are not the fate of the people and in a Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, there is no room for such societal menaces, he added.