PML-N govt has set record of public service: Shahbaz

Criticises Imran’s performance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government has always set records of selfless service of people as our whole serving period is inscribed of it. He said that Naizi Sahib has also set records but of lies and Uturn and depicted worst performance in the KP from last four years. These opponents of public welfare are afraid of the popularity of the Muslim League, he shared. They have shown worst performances in their province and now are involved in negative politics but people are fed up of their politics based on pessimism and mayhem. The Chief Minister hoped that these who have wasted the time of nation with their damaging politics won’t get anything but remorse only.He additionally added that people have no concern with hollow slogans and adverse politics in-fact people of Pakistan only want development and prosperity. He said that neither the conspiracy to mislead the public through artificial support of lie will be succeeded nor people will allow the deceptive elements who are hindering the voyage of development to get ahead in this respect. The Chief Minister said that people will held accountable these elements and we will keep moving forward without paying any heed to their conspiracies.

He said that timely completion of development projects, their high quality and transparency are the trademark of PML-N government who have always kept the development and happiness of public at their very first preference.