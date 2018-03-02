PML-N govt has set new records of selfless services: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that selfless public service has been continuously pursued by the government. We have fully tried to fulfill the trust shown by the people in 2013 and due to our hard work and sincere efforts; we are successful in public court today. The people cannot be served through hollow slogans and has to burn the midnight oil to achieve this purpose. Niazi Sahib raised hollow slogans of public service whereas the claimants of so-called change have totally ruined the KPK province. Due to it, Niazi Sahib is afraid to face the public court.

He expressed these views while talking to Assembly Members who called on him, here today. Shehbaz Sharif said that his life and death is with the people and the development and prosperity of the southern Punjab is very dear to him. Government has not let the journey of national development to stop despite sit-ins and lockdown. He said the owner of palatial palaces and aero plane remained unsuccessful in by-election of Lodhran while a saintly figure of PML-N has won. This by-election is a slap on the face of liars and the elements leveling baseless allegations. The people will give their votes to those doing the politics of public service in future as well, he added.

The Assembly Members congratulated the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on becoming President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and said that records of selfless public service have been set by him in the province. The projects have been completed before the timeframe through Punjab Speed. The people immensely love the Chief Minister and the development work carried out by Shehbaz Sharif for southern Punjab is unprecedented in the seventy years history of the country. Those who called on the Chief Minister included Members of National Assembly Malik Sultan Muhammad Hinjra and Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq and former MPA Sami Ullah Chaudhry.