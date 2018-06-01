PML-N govt served masses selflessly: Khurram

City Reporter

Federal Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said the PML-N government had served the masses selflessly during its tenure.

He was addressing the gathering at an Iftar Dinner hosted by Rizwan Butt, here. MPA Hajji Abdul Rauf Mughal, Deputy Mayor Rana Maqsood, UC chairman Atif Masood Butt and others were present.

He said the PML-N government had overcome electricity load shedding, eliminated terrorism and restored peace in the country.

He said the PML-N government had resolved basic problems of masses and enjoyed their full support, adding the people would vote for the PML-N and his party would win the next general election with a thumping majority.

He said their political opponents wasted precious time of the nation by staging sit-ins and hatched conspiracies against the PML-N government but the government continued its mission of serving the masses.