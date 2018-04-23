PML-N govt responsible for resolving Karachi’s electricity woes: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the federal government is responsible for resolving the power crisis in Karachi as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) privatised the K-Electric.

Speaking to reporters in Multan on Sunday, the PPP chairman said the power distribution company in Karachi was not only depriving the citizens of electricity but also over-charging them.

Those who oppose Nawaz now sit with Tareen, says Bilawal

Lashing out at deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said the former showed no ‘respect for vote’ when he plotted to overthrow Benazir Bhutto’s government on Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s behest.

The PPP chairman said that Nawaz was chanting for the ‘sanctity of vote’ now, but his democratic sensibilities were dull when people colluded to overthrow the party’s government during the former military dictator’s rule.

(PML-N) has been taking ‘dictation’ through and through, he remarked and questioned when Nawaz Sharif has no respect for parliament and other institutions then how can he rally for respecting the vote? The party leader noted that democracy in Pakistan was weak and hoped for a smooth transition from one civilian government to another in upcoming general elections.

Bilawal said that creating the South Punjab province was necessary to remove poverty. He further added that PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delivered nothing to the people, whereas PPP has dedicated the past 10 years eliminating poverty in Sindh.