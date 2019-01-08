PML-N govt responsible for crippling economy: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, last government was responsible for crippling economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the former finance minister Ishaq Dar had damaged economy of the country. The PML-N last regime had created the fiscal deficit of worth 28 billion, he stated.

The information minister said it was strange to hear that Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail had been talking about economy and shifting the blame of destroying the economic situation of this country to each other.

The Opposition, he said was making hue and cry, just to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to get rid of their cases. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government after coming into power had to face economic and other challenges, he added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said “We set targets for achieving 7 percent growth rate besides alleviating poverty from this country.” The present government was working on revamping PIA, he said adding that measures were being taken for establishing a research university while using the premises of PM House.

However, he said the premises of PM House could be utilized for multiple purposes.

In reply to a question about selling out luxurious cars purchased by PML-N last government, he said such steps were taken to protect the daily wastage of the money. It was the symbolic action taken by PTI government, he added. To a question about cases filed against Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, the minister said that the cases were made during the period of last governments of PML-N and PPP.

It was the modus operandi of PML-N leadership to make hue and cry to protect themselves from their cases.

