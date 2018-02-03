PML-N govt put country on path of economic growth: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government through its prudent policies has put the country on the path of economic growth and development.

In an interview to a private news channel, he said economic activities have gained momentum due to improved security situation and decline in terrorist incidents.

The Minister said Pakistan’s soft image as emerging economy has also improved.

Khurram Dastgir said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for Pakistan and the entire region and nobody will be allowed to make it controversial”.

“China and Pakistan relations are unique of its kind; we have blood to blood relations, generation to generation, we want that relations between two countries should progress more and should be stronger like iron,” he added.

He further said, “we are not afraid of our opponents’ nefarious designs and will continue our journey to provide relief to the masses”.

Orignally published by NNI