PML-N govt pulled country out of crises: Khurram Dastgir

Lahore

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Saturday that the PML-N government had pulled the country out of multiple crises and put it on the path to progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a paint factory here at Sunder Industrial Estate, where Malaysian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim, the factory’s Chief Executive Officer Mir Shoaib, Executive General Manager (Sales) Asad Munir and the company’s dealers and distributers were also present.

The minister mentioned that the present government was also playing an eminent role in the industrial development, citing that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had completed a number of developmental projects.

He also took a round of various units of the factory and said: “I am glade to see state-of-the-art industry, and establishment of new industrial units and investment was a good omen for the country as it will not only increase our exports but also help end the problem of unemployment.”

Khurram Dastgir said that industrial value addition would improve quality of products as well as increase demand of Pakistani mercantile in the international markets.

In year 2013, he reminded that there was severe shortage of electricity and gas and there had then been 16 hour-long power outages in the country, while the twin monsters of terrorism and extremism had crippled the Pakistan on all fronts, including economic development. However, under the able leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added, the country’s peace especially in Karachi and Balochistan had been restored due to well-conceived policies of the government and supreme sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, and other law enforcement agencies and the civilian people.

He said that the opponents had since long been criticizing the PML-N government’s infrastructural, ports and road network projects, despite the fact that everyone having affiliation with any party had been using these roads and motorways.

Khurram Dastgir was of the view that political stability was guarantee to economic stability. He also appreciated the joint venture of paint companies of Pakistan and Malaysia.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mir Shoaib said that Diamond Paint Industries Limited had established its new unit in the SIE without taking any sort of loan. He mentioned that the company ensured environment, health safety and security of its workers.

He mentioned that out of its total annual profit, the company gave five per cent to its workers and spent 10 per cent under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).—APP