PML-N govt places Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, 80 PTI members on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD – Amid the tightening noose around the former ruling party, the Pakistani government has placed the names of 80 members, including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, on the no-fly list.

Besides the former prime minister and his wife, several PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Aslam are also included in the no-fly list.

It was reported that the names of all PTI leaders were put on the fly list on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department that approached the Ministry of Interior to restrict these politicians from flying abroad.

The move comes as top PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar were released after arrest as the government tightened the noose around PTI members in the wake of violent protests in which civil, and military installations were targeted.

Imran Khan secured bail in scores of cases as the populist leader continues to accuse the incumbent government’s gambit to arrest him. He is facing more than 100 cases, related to corruption, terrorism, and blasphemy charges.