PML-N govt makes unprecedented development to clinch next poll on basis of performance: Khurram

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastagir Khan has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, after coming into power in 2013 elections had made unprecedented development besides overcome the issues of energy and terrorism. Talking to a private news channel, he said Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had presented exemplary performance in the province. He said credit goes to Nawaz Sharif who resolved many challenges confronted the nation and put the country on path of speedy progress. Lamenting over the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said Imran Khan was hiding his failure while running the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI chief had followed the agenda of paralyzing the country through sit-ins and demonstration, he said. The minister said PTI chief should show any infrastructure development or human resources development in KPK area. In the contrary, he said PML-N government following the vision and policies of Nawaz Sharif, had brought down the inflation, loadshedding, and terrorism. To a question he said Nawaz Sharif was creating awareness among the masses about sanctity of vote.

Orignally published by APP