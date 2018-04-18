PML-N govt initiated massive uplift work

Staff Reporter

Provincial Excise and Taxation Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said the PML-N government initiated massive development work during its tenure.

“Our only goal is to ensure development and prosperity of the country,” he added.

Talking to media men, he said the Punjab government had an edge over other provinces with regard to development work as it had accomplished mega development projects in record period of time.

He claimed that PML-N would win the 2018 elections with a thumping majority on the basis of its performance and record public service. “If given an opportunity to serve after 2018, the development process would continue with renewed zeal,” he said.

The minister said that rejected and frustrated politicians were bent to keep Nawaz Sharif away from mainstream of politics but he said, such conspiracies could not bear fruits.

Answering a question, Rehman said the government had focused on less developed areas under a strategy of composite development and for this purpose, billions of rupees were spent to provide basic facilities to the masses living in remote areas.

He criticised opposition leaders especially Imran Khan for doing negative politics and misguiding people, adding that the masses would bury the negative politics of opponents once for all in upcoming general elections.

He said the government had given top most priority to power sector and Sahiwal Coal and Bahawalpur Solar Projects had unique examples of upgrading this sector. “With our efforts load shedding has been eliminated from the country.”

He said education, health and public welfare had also been given special attention by the chief minister, Punjab.