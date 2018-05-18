PML-N govt has set new records of transparency, quality and speed: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that successful test run of the first metro train in Lahore is a milestone and the credit of introducing such a wonderful service goes to Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the elected representatives here Thursday. He said that due to the delaying tactics of Niazi Sahib, the orange line metro train project was delayed for 22 months.

He said that the PML-N government had set new records of transparency, quality and speed. He said that five years of the incumbent government are a story of strong determination and honesty.

He said that the government is providing the common man with the right to modern and standardised transport facility. For the purpose, international mass transit system had been given practical shape in Punjab.

Shahbaz Sharif said that after introducing metro bus service in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad, the orange line metro train is another revolutionary initiative in the transport sector. The train will cover a distance of 27 kilometres in 45 minutes and people from all walks of life would benefit from the project.

He said that within next few years, the number of passengers of metro train would reach to 500,000 daily.

He said that had Niazi Sahib not created hindrances in this project, thousands of passengers would have been using the train facility today. He said that people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces were facing problems due to dilapidated conditions of transport systems in their provinces. But Zardari Sahib and Niazi Sahib were simply unable to launch such projects there. “If Allah Almighty accorded us a chance, then such projects will be launched all-over the country,” he added.

He said that the Punjab government promoted merit, transparency and honesty in every sector and projects have been completed despite hurdles. He said that U-turn Khan has put the development journey of the country at risk.

He said that sit-in group hatched a deep conspiracy by ignoring the interests of 22 crore people of Pakistan and country was attacked through their lockdown. But by the grace of Allah Almighty, these conspiracies were failed. On the other side, corruption records were set, in institutions and projects during the previous tenures.

The elected representatives congratulated the chief minister over successful test run of the train and said that measures taken by the Punjab government for welfare of the public were unprecedented.

They said that orange line metro train was a wonderful project launched for the common man, which reflected the development vision of the PML-N government.