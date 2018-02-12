PML-N govt ensured merit, transparency in uplift projects: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government has taken practical steps as it believes in public service rather than hollow slogans.

“We served the people whole-heartedly, maintained peace ended energy crisis and put the country on road to progress,” the chief minister said while talking to the party parliamentarians.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he was monitoring progress of development projects personally as his every breath was dedicated to the country. He said that the journey of public service had been continuing swiftly despite obstacles.

The chief minister said that the era of PML-N depicted transparency, service and patriotism, whereas the progress made by the country during the last four-and-a-half years could not be seen in the past.

The projects like Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Train were clear examples of spending of national resources on the public, he said and added that contrary to the past, the PML-N completed all projects speedily. Projects of public welfare were being completed with transparency, quality and speed, he added.

He said: “Despite all hurdles, we have moved forward and continued the journey of country’s development and prosperity of the people rapidly.” He pledged that the agenda of development and prosperity would continue advancing, adding that the culture of transparency and merit had been promoted. International institutions were acknowledging the reduction in corruption and increase in transparency in Pakistan, he said and added that credit goes to the incumbent government as the international institutions had also recognised transparent policies of the government.

The chief minister said that the PML-N government had revolutionised social sector and taken exclusive measures for development of health, education and other areas. He said that under the balanced development strategy, projects have been completed in under-developed areas on priority basis. The completion of development projects in South Punjab is our priority and billions of rupees are being spent for the purpose, he added.

He said that modern medical equipment had been provided in hospitals across the province, and state-of-the-art Burns Unit had been set up in Multan. Construction of one-way road from Muzaffargarh to Dera Ghazi Khan with billions of rupees was under way.