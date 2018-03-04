PML-N govt brings CPEC, initiates 10,000 MW energy projects: Zubair

ISLAMABAD :Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that credit goes to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), government for bringing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and launching 10,000 megawatt power projects to resolveloadshedding problems. The PML-N government took initiatives for restoration of peace in Karachi, he said while talking to a private news channel.Lamenting on the previous government’s performance in Karachi, he said they could not focus on improving the law andorder situation there. Appreciating Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for record development projects in Punjab, he said that the chief minister had made history due to excellent performance for the people of province.

Orignally published by APP