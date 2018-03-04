PML-N govt believes in serving masses: Aftab

ATTOCK :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that mega project of gas supply to nine villages of Attock district has been completed at the cost of Rs 2.5 billion. He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating gas facility to Humak, Mehmoodabad , Akhori , Boota, Dhok Sawaaeen, Dhok Jawanda , Nawa , Kanjoor and Baryar. He said, during the last five years, as many as 120 villages of Attock district were provided gas facility spending billion of rupees. He said that the gas supply project would not only facilitate thousands of families but would also help control deforestation in the area. He said that during the last five years, record development had taken place and its ample proof was completion of numerous projects while CPEC and Gawadar projects were under completion which would prove a game changer in the country and for the region as well. He said that load shedding has been controlled while terrorist activities have also been curtailed. Sheikh Aftab while talking about the development of the Attock district said that agriculture university campus has been established while it’s building is under construction at the cost of one billion rupees, Medical College and cancer hospital will also be established here. Sheikh Aftab while talking about the Senate elections said that PML-N has become dominant after bagging majority of the seats and hoped that in the forth coming general elections PML-N will emerge as a dominant party because of its performance. He said, by having 33 seats in the Senate, PML-N is in position of electing Senate chairman. He said, we want development of the country and do not believe in the politics of containers and sit ins.

