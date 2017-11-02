PML-N government has delivered on its promises; PM

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the PML-N government has fully delivered on its promises and effectively tackled the energy crisis that haunted the previous governments.Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan Oil and Gas Conference 2017 on the topic of “Emerging fuel mix for Pakistan and marketing outlook” here the Prime Minister said load-shedding of gas for all consumers was a thing of the past, while that for electricity would soon end.Abbasi who earlier headed the Ministry of Petroleum for four years said it was unfortunate that the industry has failed to come up with solid objective solutions, and said adhoc solutions were no answer. On the contrary, he said, it was the government that was coming up with solutions. He said the import of Liquified Natural Gas has helped the country adequately meet its energy needs, and asked for objective intellectual input for optimal use of renewable sources of energy.He mentioned the completion of Liquified Natural Gas Terminals and associated transmission lines for the supply of gas upcountry in a record short period of 18 months and said it has turned the situation around.

Originally published by APP