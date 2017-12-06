PML-N gears up for polls

THE maiden meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling PML-N on Monday took some important and pertinent decisions including the one to launch mass contact campaign, mobilize the party at district level in preparation for next general election, approaching other political parties for consultations on important issues and expression of confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. It also decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against two party leaders – Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and Raza Hayat Heraj for violating party discipline.

All these are steps in the right direction and might help boost the otherwise sagging morale of the PML-N workers and leaders. There is general impression that the party is focusing only on NAB references and the leadership finds little time to concentrate on issues that matter much for political survival of the party in the face of multiple odds. Imran Khan’s PTI and PPP are already in election mode organizing public meetings in different parts of the country and same is true of ANP, JUI-F and Jamat-e-Islami. PML-N Government has delivered and that is why it still enjoys confidence of the people despite adverse propaganda by vested interests and opponents. The party can regain its lost grounds easily by overcoming its internal challenges, establishing contacts with masses at gross-roots and chalking out a comprehensive strategy to deliver in the next few months that it has at its disposal to strengthen its case further before the court of the people. It is strategy of the opponents to distract attention of the Federal and Punjab Governments from their developmental pursuits and regrettably they are succeeding in their designs to some extent because of lack of initiative on the part of PML-N. The most important thing in the present circumstances would be retention of confidence of the allies and establishment of meaningful contacts with other parties to develop understanding on issues that could strengthen the democratic process. Therefore, there should be no further delay in this regard.

