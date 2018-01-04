PML-N fulfilled its promise to overcome energy deficit: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government has fulfilled its obligation of ending severe power load-shedding and added 10,000 MWs of reliable, sustainable and cheap electricity to the national grid.

Addressing at a ceremony to launch the consumer friendly Net-Metering Framework here at the Comsats Institute of Information Technology, the Prime Minister said before 2013, the governments were only able to generate 20,000 MWs of electricity in 66 years, however in only a period of four years, the PML-N government added 10,000 MWs of electricity. He said other projects to add another 15,000 MWs of electricity were in the pipeline and said this generation capacity would be enough to meet the needs of the country till the year 2030.

Under the formal launch of an upgraded consumer friendly Net-Metering Framework, even domestic consumers would be able to sell their surplus solar energy to the local power distribution companies and earn up to 14 per cent profit to enable them recover their investment and help the country meet its energy needs.

The Comsats Institute of Information Technology has become the first public sector university to add 100 KW of solar power to the national grid. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the streamlined system of Net Metering would provide incentives to the common people to not only generate solar energy for their personal use, but also sell it to the government and get good returns.

“The potential is vast and would lead to better returns on their investments,” the Prime Minister said and added that the country was now utilising a healthier diversified energy mix of hydel, nuclear, coal, LNG powered besides solar and wind generation. He said today the quantum of load shedding has drastically reduced as the demand supply gap has diminished and the only issues were related to transmission and distribution constraints, that were being addressed.