PML-N finalizes names of Senate candidates

Islamabad

The ruling party PML-N parliamentary board’s consultative huddle has finalized the consultation over the names of Senate candidates across the country for upcoming Senate elections which will be held on March 3 The parliamentary board meeting was held with the chair of party president Nawaz Sharif and attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Hamza Shehbaz, Zahid Hamid, Ameer Muqam, Asif Kirmani, Pir Sabir Shah and senator Pervez Rashid.

Talking to media after the meeting Khawaja Asif said that the names for the senate seats have been finalized, however party head Nawaz Sharif will announce the final list of the candidates for senate.”—INP