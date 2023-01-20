PML-N fields Ammar Leghari against Imran Khan in NA-193

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field young Ammar Leghari as its candidate against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for by-elections in NA-193 Rajanpur scheduled to be held on February 26.

Ammar Leghari completed his LLB from the prestigious University of Sussex, UK, in 2019. The decision to field Ammar Leghari against Imran Khan is due to his work for the agriculture sector and public welfare in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He introduced eco-friendly modern, and innovative trends in Dera Ghazi Khan’s agricultural industry after completing his studies, which sparked the growth of the sector there.

Ammar Leghari, son of Awais Leghari and the grandson of former president Sardar Farooq Khan Leghari, is a strong candidate and will have an edge over the former prime minister, who will be contesting from Rajanpur for the first time.

The seat of NA-193 fell vacant after the death of Jaffar Khan Leghari in December 2022.