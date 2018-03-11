PML-N in favour of bringing reforms in Senate elections process: Khurram

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Defense Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in favour of bringing reforms for changing the process of Senate election and stopping horse trading in it. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had started work on election reforms act before the sit-in in 2014. He said all the political parties should have to think about the process of accountability, adding Nawaz Sharif and his family were presenting themselves before the courts for supremacy of law. The minister said Nawaz Sharif had always respected the national institutions including judiciary, adding he accepted his disqualification but criticizing on the decision was his constitutional right. He said the political opponents of PML-N were failed to prove a single penny corruption against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif before the courts. He said Nawaz Sharif had started many mega welfare and developmental projects across the country without any discrimination and most of them were near to completion and if people would cast their votes in favour of PML-N in general elections 2018, then we would continue our developmental policy in the country. He said the government had removed the dictatorial amendments from the constitution.

Orignally published by APP