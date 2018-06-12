PML-N fails to announce candidates

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday continued its selection process of candidates for July 25 general elections.

The PML-N parliamentary board interviewed candidates from Kasur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and women candidates on reserved seats. The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and was attended among others by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rasheed, Shaista Pervaiz Malik.

No official announcement was made regarding the allotments of party tickets although Monday is last date for submission of nomination papers.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said there is no room for ‘rented candidates’ in the PML-N. He said the PML-N is a democratic party which believes in democratic values. He added that the PML-N would safeguard democracy and award party tickets to the best candidates. He said the role of women in national development is vital; and the PML-N is giving weight age to opinion of women.

The sources claim that the PML-N has not finalised the list of its candidates. The three candidates in each constituency have been asked to submit nomination papers.

The sources revealed the party will take another four to five or even a week to finalise the party tickets. The final decision regarding the constituencies of Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza and Maryam is also yet to be taken.

The sources in the PML-N informed this scribe that the consultative process for the allotment of tickets from Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala and a couple of tickets for other places were causing delays for the party in finalising the list.

The sources claim that the PML-N has received around 5,000 applications for party tickets. The parliamentary board has held seven meetings so far interviewing candidates around the province.

During the parliamentary board meeting as an applicant of the party ticket from Lahore, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif presented himself for questioning setting a new democratic tradition, although the PML-N opponents termed it political stunt.