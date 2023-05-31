PML-N ex-minister Rana Mashhood comes on NAB radar

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Khan has on Tuesday come on the National Accountability Bureau’s radar as the watchdog has launched an inquiry into the misappropriation in funds worth billions of rupees during his tenure as minister of youth affairs and sports.

The anti-graft body has sought all the record from the sports board and the education department, directing the relevant government departments to provide record to the NAB by June 6.

The anti-corruption watchdog has opened a file detailing funds misappropriation in sports board allegedly made by then minister during previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The bureau has sought record of all the properties in the name of Mashhood Khan’s wife and their three daughters.

Letters have been issued to deputy commissioners across the province seeking details of funds released in the name of youth festival in Rana Mashhood Khan’s tenure.

Mashhood is accused of embezzling billions of rupees during the sports festival, NAB sources said.