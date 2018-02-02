PML-N ensures protection of minority rights. Khalil Tahir Sandhu

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab government has ensured protection of minorities without any discrimination across the province and all the basic facilities have been provided to minorities.

The Minister expressed these views in a meeting with the minority delegation consist of 9 districts from South Punjab in the human rights office, today. MPA Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary of HR&MA Asim Kamal, Deputy Secretary Syed Hamad, Deputy Registrar Johnson Barnard, Choudhary Liaqat and concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The delegation led by Shahzad Samuel, he informed to the Minister about problems of minority community in south Punjab. He said that there is no representation in the districts and there are many issues also distribution of funds.

He told that the committee’s notification on Tehsil and District Level is pending and he requested to the Minister issue Notification. Provincial Minister assured the delegation that minorities cannot be neglected in the tenure of PML-N and Notification will be issued very soon to ensure minority representation of Tehsil and district level.

He also directed to delegation that write an application for any deserving minority in their respective area and he assured that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif will provide full support to all kinds of treatment and financial aid. The provincial minister directed to the secretary HR&MA, write a letter to all DC’s to fully cooperate with minorities and to ensure their correct number in the areas, so that their complaints can be resolved.

Orignally published by NNI