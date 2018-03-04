PML-N emerges largest party in Senate

PML-N backed independent candidates bag 15 seats; PPP lose majority, gets 12; PTI claims 6; MQM-P suffers setback, secures single seat from Sindh, PML-F 1, JUI-F 2, National Party2, JI 1; PTI slams ‘horse-trading’; Mushahid, Asad clinch seats in Federal Capital; Imran, Rashid did not cast votes

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

PML-N and PPP won big in Punjab and Sindh respectively in the Senate elections, while MQM-P suffered setback as majority of their lawmakers either voted for PPP or stayed away from the voting.

Following the elections, the PML-N replaced PPP as the largest party after Saturday’s polls. The ruling party now has 32 senators in the Upper House, an increase of six seats, while the PPP now has 21 seats, down six seats.

As the elections concluded at 4pm on Saturday and unofficial results started trickling in, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N enjoyed a clear lead in the number of seats bagged.

The Pakistan People’s Party, which had till Saturday enjoyed a majority in the Upper House, lost its majority. The other opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, managed to better its standing in the Senate.

Pakistan Muslim League-N backed independent candidates bagged 15 Senate seats across the country according to unofficial and unverified results. PML-N backed independent candidates secured 11 of 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly and also bagged another two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Asif Kirmani, Rana Maqbool, Khalid Shaheen Butt, Musaddaq Malik, Ishaq Dar, Saadia Khaqan Abbasi, Nuzhat Sadiq and Kamran Michael have been declared successful. PTI’s candidate Ch Muhammad Sarwar won the general seat from Punjab.

Overall six PML-N backed candidates won out of seven general seats from the Punjab Assembly. The PML-N won the technocrat, women, and minorities seats from Punjab province.

Mushahid Hussain Syed has been elected as Senator against a technocrat seat, securing 223 votes. Asad Ali Khan Junejo won the general seat from Islamabad getting 214 votes. Five candidates contested election against the two seats from the Federal Capital. The Pakistan People’s Party, which was in control of Senate, managed to bag 10 seats from Sindh and two from KP. Outgoing Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Moula Bux Chandio, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Jamot won from general seats. The party lost two general seats to candidates belonging to other parties.

Meanwhile PTI candidates Azam Khan Swati, Meher Taj Roghani, Faisal Javed Khan, Ayub Afridi and Fida Muhammad won from KP. PML-N backed Dilawar Khan won on the technocrat seat from KP; Meanwhile PML-N candidate Pir Sabir Shah won the general seat from KP. JUI-F candidate Talha Mehmood won the general seat from KP. PPP’s Rubina Khalid was chosen on the women’s seat.

Among the smaller parties, PML-F secured a seat from Sindh. The JUI-F bagged a seat each from Balochistan and KP while the National Party won two seats from Balochistan. Jamaat-e-Islami also bagged a single seat from KP.

Meanwhile, MQM’s Barrister Farogh Naseem and PML-Functional’s Muzaffar Hussain Shah were chosen for general seats and Sikandar Mendhro and Rukhsana Zuberi, also from the PPP, were elected on technocrat seats. Farogh Naseem was contesting the election against his own parties candidate Kamran Tessori who’s nomination had caused a rift in the party. Krishna Kohli who is first ever Dalit will represent Pakistan’s Senate on women seat from Sindh. Qurat-ul-ain Marri also elected on women’s seats.

From FATA, independent candidates Hidayatullah, Hilalur Rehman, Shamim Afridi and Mirza Afridi have been elected as senators, according to unofficial results.

In Balochistan, mostly independent candidates have won on 11 Senate seats. They are Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar, Ahmed Khan, Sadiq Sanjri, Kauda Babar Askani and Sardar Shafiq Tareen. Muhammad Akram of National Party and Molvi Faiz Muhammad of JUI (F) have been declared as successful candidates. Similarly, Tahir Bizenjo has won the election from the platform of National Party while Naseebullah Bazai has won the election in independent capacity. Likewise, Sana Jamali won her seat in an independent capacity while another woman candidate Abida Muhammad Azeem of Pakhtun Kuwa Milli Awami Party has also been elected for the Senate.

Lawmakers began voting at 9am across the four provincial assemblies and the National Assembly. Candidates contested for 52 seats from the provinces, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and the federal capital.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Elections Act 2017 case, Pakistan Muslim League-N backed candidates contested the election as independents. Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel were deployed outside the provincial assemblies and Parliament to provide security.

To elect the senators from FATA, eight of 11 FATA MNAs cast their votes, with state minister Ghalib Khan Wazir, PML-N’s Shahabuddin and PTI’s Qaiser Jamal abstaining. In NA, more than 290 MNAs cast their votes, with Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Farooq Sattar choosing to stay away from the process.

In the Balochistan Assembly, all the 64 MPAs cast their votes, whereas, in Sindh, 161 MPAs cast their votes.

In the Senate elections, the four provincial assemblies vote for their representatives, whereas the FATA senators are elected by the MNAs from the tribal areas and the Islamabad senators by the National Assembly members.

Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mushtaq Ahmed Khan was elected from Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. Maulana Samiul Haq failed to bag enough votes in the KP Assembly.

A total of 20 candidates were contesting 12 seats from Punjab, 33 on 12 seats from Sindh, 26 on 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 on 11 seats from Balochistan, 24 on four seats from FATA and five on two seats from Islamabad.

In Balochistan, ECP Member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro was monitoring the election process, whereas ECP Member Justice (retd) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch was doing the same in Sindh and ECP Member Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi in Punjab. ECP Secretary Babar Yaqub was monitoring the process in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In the National Assembly, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was the first in line to cast the vote for the senators from Islamabad. Sources claimed that MQM-Pakistan’s six MPAs in the Sindh Assembly defied party orders and voted for the Pakistan People’s Party.

There were reports of horse-trading and defections in election of senators from Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtwnkha.

Pakistan People’s Party was the biggest beneficiary of split in the MQM-P despite last minute efforts from both the groups to at least bury their differences for the Senate polls.

Talking to media after winning his seat, PML-N’s Mushahid Hussain said the results of Senate polls is a mini referendum and a victory of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

The Senate consists of 104 seats, where half of its members will retire on March 11, leading to new political alignments inside and outside the legislatures. The ruling PML-N will be contended with its candidates vying for the Senate seats as independent candidates.

The Election Commission has got printed 1,600 ballot papers for Punjab, 800 for Sindh, 600 for KP, 300 for Balochistan, 800 for Islamabad and 50 for Fata.