‘PML-N to emerge as majority party in Senate’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Monday claimed that the party would emerge as majority party in the Senate after grabbing maximum seats in the upper house of the parliament in March 3 polls.

Talking to media, PML-N Senator Saud Majeed said according to the strength of ruling party in national and provincial assemblies, it would likely to secure at least 18 seats in the Senate.

Senator Najma Hameed said the PML-N would win senate elections due to its good performance. At least 15 new PML-N senators would make their way in the house raising the total number to 33, she added.—APP

Related