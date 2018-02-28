PML-N elects Nawaz as Quaid for life, Shahbaz as acting president

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its Central Working Committee (CWC), here Tuesday elected Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as acting president of the party. The PML-N CWC also elected Nawaz Sharif as party’s ‘Quaid for life.’

The PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq proposed Nawaz’s elevation as ‘quaid for life’, saying, “Mian Nawaz Sharif was, is and Inshallah will remain the leader of the PML-N”. This proposal was followed by slogans of “Wazir-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif” and was endorsed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who said: “These are the peoples’ decisions. The courts had no right to take this decision — this our party’s decision.”

The meeting was held at the Sharif family’s Model Town residence in Lahore which was attended by the party leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Interior Minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed, Hamza Shehbaz, Asif Kirmani, Pir Sabir Shah and others. The meeting was called following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N chief. In its five-page order, read by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the apex court declares that any person who is disqualified under the Article 62 or 63 of the Constitution is barred from holding the position of “party head” by whatever name called.

The PML-N senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, however, was not present at the meeting. His absence was strongly felt and irked rumours about differences within the PML-N. The sources claimed that Ch. Nisar was not invited in this meeting, as Nawaz Sharif was not happy with Nisar after he openly opposed his stance on the party’s political strategy following the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict that ousted the former from holding public office. The sources added that Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq insisted for participation of Nisar in the CWC. However, sources in the PML-N claimed that the issue between Nawaz and Nisar will be resolved with the efforts of Shahbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif proposed name of Shahbaz Sharif as the acting president of PML-N and the House endorsed Shehbaz’s name as party’s acting President with loud applause. Nawaz hugged with Shahbaz Sharif and felicitated him on his election as acting president of the party. Shahbaz Sharif is set to be elected as PML-N President in the general house meeting of the party which is scheduled to be held on March 6.

Maryam Nawaz also walked up to the stage to congratulate her uncle Shahbaz Sharif on his election as the party’s acting president.

Maryam also tweeted a picture of her father and uncle embracing one another. “We are Alhamdolilah one. We stand united. PML-N stands united,” she tweeted.

While addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure over the verdict of his disqualification from the party presidency, saying the court could refer back the matter to the parliament for review instead of declaring the act of parliament as illegal. He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

However, he said, the entire nation knew what happened with political leaders and parties. He was of the view that the verdicts of his disqualification — first from premiership then from his party’s presidency — were against the public’s will. The public elected him into power, but there are “certain powers” that want the opposite to happen, Nawaz said. “I was elected as the prime minister thrice but was not let to complete my term.”

Nawaz said, “It is irony that none of the elected prime minister has been able to complete their constitutional term.” He said, “We would take the party narrative to the court of people and would Insha allah give defeat to our opponents.” Nawaz said that he wants to appreciate Shahbaz Sharif for the tremendous development work in the province. “Had there been no delay of 22 months, the Orange Line Metro Train would have been operational in Lahore and the people would be travelling on it,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz said, “Today is an important moment in his life and it is no easy task to control the sentiments while holding the office of President of PML-N.”

He said that Pakistan is going through the most serious moments of its political life and now, I consider it as a good luck that we have the patronage of an experienced and far-sighted political leader in shape of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in these circumstances.

According to him, there is nothing bigger honour for me that a leader of the stature of Nawaz Sharif has selected him for this post.

“Shahbaz said that Pakistan has badly suffered in the past and there is a need of continued healing. It is a fact that we have had succeeded in starting a gigantic journey of national reconstruction under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. That is why the darkness has died down and in some times, the load-shedding would become a thing of the past. He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif refused to sale the country for five billion dollars and made the country an atomic power.

Shahbaz said that CPEC is one of the biggest national achievements and all the provinces and different areas have started benefiting from the fruits of this mega project. Due to it, the national economy will be further strengthened in coming days. From mega dams to a network of motorways spread across the country and from the best railway system to most modern industrial zones, a prosperous economic future is knocking at the doors of our country, he said, adding: “The menace of terrorism has been defeated to a larger extent due to great sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that there is another gigantic challenge before us today. As the largest political party in the country, we have to play our role to further the political process. We have to ensure that the political process should result in shape of impartial, free and fair elections.

“We shall continue this process of development after winning the elections which is the hallmark of leadership of our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. We have to fulfill this struggle aiming at ridding the country of poverty, ignorance and social evils. We will have to create lakhs of opportunities of honourable livelihoods so that our youth could live the life honourably. We have to continue the journey of bringing improvements in police system with speed to improve law and order and provision of justice to the people at their doorsteps,” he said.

He said, “I appeal to all the circles from the core of my heart that let us jointly think for the country. Pakistan has given us tremendously and today this country needs us. Our beloved country is demanding national unity, mutual tolerance and harmony, justice and respectable attitude from all of us. Let us say yes to this voice of the country.”