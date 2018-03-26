PML-N efforts to end energy crisis bear fruit: Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that sincere efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government to end energy crisis in the country have borne fruit.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N workers in London on Sunday, he said that with the completion of energy projects and addition of thousands of megawatts of electricity to the national grid, the country had been pulled out of the darkness and load-shedding had been ended once and for all.

He said by overcoming the energy crisis, Pakistan had become economically strong and it would help eradicate poverty, ignorance and unemployment from the country. He said the nation would always remember this great service rendered by the PML-N government in a short span of time.

While mentioning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is an emblem of eternal friendship between the two neighbouring countries, the CM said; “It is a great plan for development and prosperity of Pakistan and this project is truly a game-changer which will not only be profitable for Pakistan but also for the whole region.

“The CPEC has opened the doors on foreign investment in Pakistan and its projects will also help people in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir along with the four provinces,” he added.

He said that CPEC projects would change the destiny of the country and the nation as they were heading towards completion rapidly and the whole world was surprised over their rapid and transparent completion.

Moreover, he added, Chinese investment worth billions of rupees had created vast employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan. Enormous projects of energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation have been incorporated in CPEC, which were moving forward swiftly.

Shahbaz Sharif said that China had invested $36 billion in energy projects, which shows its confidence in the leadership and policies of the Muslim League government. He hoped that the Corridor would start a new era of economic and social development, and Pakistan would become central hub for commercial and economic activities.

He said that CPEC plan would alter the mode of history and we would not allow any conspiracy to succeed against it. He said that adversaries of CPEC were actually enemies of Pakistan while our friends are very happy with this great project.

Due to solid economic policies of the PML-N, the country is moving on the path to development as the government has promoted the culture of transparency, merit, standard and timely completion of development projects in the country, he added.

The CM said that the PML-N had written a new history by ensuring transparency and judicious use of resources. He said that every penny of the national wealth was being used honestly in the welfare programme.

Even the international institutes acknowledged the transparency in development projects of the government, he added. Shahbaz said that development strategy of the PML-N government was proving fruitful and completion of projects worth billions of rupees were giving relief to the people. He said that the PML-N government was committed to making Punjab an ideal province in term of education and health provision to people at their doorsteps.

Related