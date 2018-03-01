PML-N doesn’t believe in politics of blame game: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD :Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) does not believe in the politics of blame game. Talking to private news channel Nawaz Sharif said he is reviewing the ongoing controversy regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. He will make a statement on the matter after reaching a conclusion on the subject, he added. Nawaz said he has heard that the Supreme Court will take up the case at 1pm today, adding that he will see how the apex court proceeds on the matter. To a question, he said that it was the beauty of democratic process that the elected government was bound to face opposition’ criticism patiently. He said that PTI should do whatever they want but PML-N will win the next general election 2018.

Orignally published by APP