PML-N does not believe in minus one or national govt: Khaqan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party has no intention to breakaway allies of the government. He said that PML-N delegation met MQM-P leaders to empower democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other MQM-P leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed regrets over mistakes in Karachi operation and urged everyone to learn from past mistakes and move forward.

He clarified that PML-N does not believe in minus one or national government and asked all parties to set the rules of business before the next general elections.

Former prime minister emphasized that his party is not part of any deal and said that PML-N believes in supremacy of constitution and law. He also criticized government’s economic policies and said that incumbent rulers have caused an unimaginable damaged to the economy. He voiced his support for MQM regarding local government system but clarified that his party has no intention to break away government’s allies. He said that sole purpose of the meeting with MQM leaders is to create an environment of harmony.