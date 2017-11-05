PML-N discusses strategy to end ‘groupings’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif met senior party leaders on Saturday to discuss a strategy for countering groupings within the party.

In a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Chaudhry Muneer at his Jati Umra residence, Nawaz expressed concerns over reports of groupings within the party ranks.

The party leaders decided to launch a mass public contact campaign for the 2018 general elections starting with a rally in Abbottabad on Nov 12.

The schedule for future election rallies will be announced after the Abbottabad rally.

The meeting took place amidst reports that the government was planning to put up for a vote a controversial constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly that proposes the right to appeal against an order of the Supreme Court passed in a suo motu notice case.