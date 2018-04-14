PML-N determined to continue  serving the masses: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that unprecedented steps adopted in the field of education have yielded positive results. Lakhs of students are benefiting from the achievements made in the field of education.

The revolutionary steps have given the students from impecunious strata their right in shape of education and it is important to note that Punjab Educational Endowment Fund has helped the lakhs of brilliant but deserving students to continue their higher studies without being burdened. Due to the PEEF, thousands of students are playing their role in the practical arena after completing their education. The government has distributed billions of rupees as educational stipends in the deserving students through PEEF and this opportunity has given them an opportunity to continue their studies.

It is sanguine that brilliant students of other provinces have also been included in this beneficial program and this has promoted national unity. If Almighty Allah accorded success in the next general elections, the scope of this educational fund will be spread throughout the country. As this program is in progress in Punjab, such educational stipend programs will also be started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

It is regretted to note that Zardari and Niazi have remained unable to start such beneficial programs for their students during the last five years. Muslim League-N will further extend this program and Pakistan will be made a great and strong country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He stated this while talking to Provincial Minister Hameeda Waheeduddin and former MNA and PML-N leader Sardar Ghulam Abbas who called on him here today. Shahbaz Sharif said that national development, prosperity and public service are his agenda adding that people of Punjab and other parts of the country are very dear to him.

Political opponents have wasted precious time of the nation through their negative politics of sit-ins and lockdown and caused a great loss to the country for the sake of their personal interests. People will reject the elements in next elections that impeded the journey of development, he said. Our performance is evident to the people and we shall go to them with our head high in the next elections. He said that sagging economy has been restored due to the solid economic policies of the government and credit of industrial development and economic reforms goes to the PML-N government.

He said that those who tried to obstruct the journey of development and prosperity have remained unsuccessful as the so-called leader doing the politics of falsehood and allegations can never serve the country. The elements dreaming of making a new Pakistan spoken lies day and night and leveled baseless allegations. He said that PML-N has selflessly served the masses and put the country to the road of development. The people shall decide about their future in next elections through their votes. They will decide that who has served the masses and who wasted their time. The PML-N government will continue to selflessly serve the people and the mission of improving the quality of life of the indigent strata will be fulfilled, concluded the Chief Minister.