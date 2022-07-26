PML-N denounces top court verdict, terms it ‘murder of justice’

Maryam says will not accept ‘judicial coup’

The ruling coalition government Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court’s judgment on Punjab deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister’s election.

Following the announcement of the SC verdict, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to his Twitter to “salute the three judges”, who heard the case. “[Order] has made a mockery of Pakistan,” he wrote.

Maryam Nawaz also reacted strongly to the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister null and void, terming it a ‘judicial coup.’

In another tweet, the PML-N leader said that her party won’t accept the “murder of justice” in the case.

Addressing a presser shortly after the verdict, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a “self-suiting” interpretation had led to the decision.

She told media persons, “We asked the top court continuously to constitute a full court to hear the case.”

The PML-N leader vowed to win the legitimacy of parliament back to the masses.

Aurangzeb also announced that today marks the beginning of the second phase of the judiciary’s revival. According to the party spokesperson, had a full court been constituted, the verdict in the case would have been different. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarrar said the decision was against democracy. Questioning the “double standards of justice”, Tarrar said there can’t be two standards of justice for “Imran Niazi” and the PML-N.