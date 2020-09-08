PML-N demands resignation of PM, CM Punjab

Lahore

The Spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday, that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan have lost the confidence of the people and bureaucracy and demanded their resignation. Responding to differences between CCPO Lahore and IG Punjab, Marriyum said that refusal of IG Punjab to work with the Chief Minister is proof of government’s failure. She also expressed concern about IG’s statement on misconduct and said that in simple words, Shoaib Dastagir’s statement means that corruption, incompetence and nepotism are common in the government. She also alleged that rulers are using institutions of the country for politics –INP