PML-N delegation sans Nawaz, Shahbaz to attend APC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Pakistan Muslim League-N delegation excluding Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif will attend the All Parties Conference called by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The decision of the Sharifs not attending the APC was taken during Shahbaz Sharif’s meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his chambers in Parliament House on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by senior party leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Hamza Shahbaz, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Asif.

During the meeting, it was decided that the PML-N delegation led by Zafarul Haq would attend the APC and the party would work with the opposition on issues of national importance.

Earlier, as Nawaz arrived at the Parliament House, Shahbaz received him and the two met each other briefly after which the Pakistan Muslim League-N president went to attend the National Assembly session.

Nawaz also chaired a meeting of the party’s leadership. During the meeting, it was decided that a five-member delegation from the party, headed by Haq, will attend the All Parties Conference that was proposed by the opposition.

Share on: WhatsApp