PML-N delegation meets Shahbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lahore President Pervez Malik and General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town here Friday.

During the meeting, issues relating to upcoming by-polls were came under discussion. Shehbaz Sharif asked the PML-N leaders to devise a comprehensive strategy for the by-elections.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp