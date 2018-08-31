PML-N delegation meets Shahbaz

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lahore President Pervez Malik and General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town here Friday.
During the meeting, issues relating to upcoming by-polls were came under discussion. Shehbaz Sharif asked the PML-N leaders to devise a comprehensive strategy for the by-elections.—APP

