PML-N decision

Sharif has been named interim president of the party while Mian Nawaz Sharif is the life-time Quaid. With this nomination Shahbaz Sharif is set to be the party’s leader inside the circles of powers and next possible candidate of PML-N for premiership as expected by majority of the people after disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court.

The Party has done well to quickly and unanimously unite behind an ever active and dynamic leader. His services regarding the development of Punjab has been repeatedly acknowledged and admired nationally and internationally. The Party has also done well to stifle any outward impression of a split within the Sharif family which disappointed the political rivals especially the PTI leadership.

QAZI JAMSHED ALAM SIDDIQUI

Lahore