PML-N decides to sit on opposition benches in NA

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to play active role in the center against Imran Khan-led federal government as polls’ results indicate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is heading towards simple majority.

As per details garnered, the huddle of PML-N’s central executive committee was held in Lahore. Shehbaz Sharif presided over the session.

PML-N—during meeting—has decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly (NA). As far as alleged rigging is concerned in the elections, PML-N has decided to unearth concrete evidence in this regard.

Sharif Jr held the notion that polls’ results were altered whereas he strongly condemned the heinous act.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected results of General Elections 2018 citing ‘massive rigging’ across country.

He was addressing a press conference here in Lahore’s Model Town.

Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) added that sanctity of vote was tampered and the situation was unacceptable.

“PML-N’s polling agent was pushed out of the polling station in D.G. Khan whereas situation of the incident is available. Today’s incidents have pushed Pakistan 30 years back”, stated Sharif.

Sharif went on to say that rigging has inflicted massive blow on Pakistan’s democratic system and stated that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has utterly failed in carrying out transparent elections.

Shehbaz stated that PML-N would devise future strategy by collaborating with other political outfits.

