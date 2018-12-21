PML-N decides to give govt ‘tough time’ if Nawaz sentenced

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday decided to start a mass contact movement and give a “tough time” to the government if the accountability court sentences former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the remaining two corruption references against him.

Nawaz and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif chaired a party meeting at the Parliament House today during which the court’s verdicts which will be announced on December 24 and the current political situation of the country were discussed. Raja Zafarul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Hamza Shahbaz were among senior party leaders who attended the meeting.

According to sources, during the meeting it was decided that if the verdict is against Nawaz then the PML-N’s advisory board will look over party matters.

The advisory board will include prominent party MNAs and senators. “If Nawaz is not sentenced then he will address the party’s Founding Day event on December 30 in Lahore and if he is then senior party leaders will address the gathering,” sources said.

“The party also decided to give a tough time to the government in Parliament and other opposition parties will be contacted in this regard,” sources added. Further, it was decided that there will be “no compromise on civilian supremacy”. “The party will adopt a tough stance inside and outside Parliament and even start a mass contact movement from party’s workers convention on December 30,” the sources continued.—INP

