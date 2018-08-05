PML-N decides to challenge alleged rigging in general elections in LHC

LAHORE, Aug 05 (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday has decided to challenge alleged rigging in general elections 2018 in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Party sources said that a legal committee, headed by former minister Zahid Hamid, has been formed on the directives of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

A white paper will also be presented during a meeting with LHC chief justice on Monday.

Meanwhile, PML-N has also claimed to have collected the evidence of rigging in 38 constituencies.

Earlier, LHC had barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing notification of the PTI chairman’s success in NA-131 Lahore.

Announcing reserved verdict on PML-N leader’s plea, LHC ordered to recount votes in NA-131 Lahore constituency where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan defeated PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on July 25 general election.

The PTI had taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former President Asif Zardari s Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) which won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

Besides these three major parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan won 13 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan six seats, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four seats each, Balochistan National Party and Grand Democratic Alliance two seats each, Awami Muslim League Pakistan, Awami National Party, Jamhoori Wattan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat one seat each.

