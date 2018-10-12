PML-N conveys concerns regarding by-poll to secretary ECP

ISLAMABAD : The PML-N delegation met with Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday and apprised him over their concerns regarding by-election, which will be held on October 14.

The PML-N delegation was comprised of Marryium Aurangzeb, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and Sardar Yaqoob Nasir.

Talking to media after the meeting, Marryium Aurangzeb said that they have informed the ECP regarding their reservations over general election 2018 and asked him the counting of the voting should be made in the presence of party polling agents, the practice which was not done during the general election. She also told the ECP that the arrest of party chief Shehbaz Sharif will affect the election and party has strong reservation over his arrest.

Senator Tanveer alleged, on the occasion, that Railways minister was running election campaign of his nephew and people were distributing forms in pretend of employment.

He demanded election commission should take notice of the Railway minister’s pre-poll rigging.

Share on: WhatsApp