PML-N continues its effort for prosperity of country: CM Punjab

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the PML-N government had initiated mega projects in the larger interest of the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that provision of record development budget to South Punjab was also an honour of the PML-N government. He said that the transparency, quality and speed were the distinctive features of the Punjab government and saved millions of rupees in almost every development project.

The saved money was being used in other public welfare schemes, he added. He vowed that after coming into power with public support in 2018 elections, we would fulfill our promise of bringing Pakistan in the line of developed countries.

“We only believe in public service, development and prosperity as this was our politics”, he added. He said that those whose politics was based on lies, allegations and u-turns had no interest in public service so on what grounds they claim to be public representatives.

He said that these elements who have promoted disrespect and falsehoods in politics also tried to stop the journey of development in Punjab and were responsible for the delay in welfare project like Orange Train.

The CM vowed that they will continue moving forward on the voyage of development without paying heed to opponents’ criticism .

Those who were levelling baseless allegations and in a habit of criticism would get nothing except regrets in upcoming elections, he added.

Orignally published by NNI