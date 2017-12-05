PML-N to contest next election on basis of performance: Khosa

Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Food Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz (PML-N) will contest next general election on basis of performance. While talking to APP here, he said that presence of large number of people in meeting of December 2nd at Ayyub Stadium has proved the confidence of masses on former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the popular leader of the country. “Provincial government was enhancing pace of development schemes in province following the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the completion of these projects would remove backwardness of the area”, he said.

He informed that a large number of party workers from Jaffarabad, Suhbatpur, Nasirabad and other areas had come to attend the December 2 meeting. He said Pakistanis have rejected the parties working to derail democracy. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz believes in serving people.—APP